24,805 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.