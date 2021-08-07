Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 23,853 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

