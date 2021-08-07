Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $213.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.