IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

