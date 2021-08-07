Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 982 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.37 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

