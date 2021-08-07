Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Nintendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.180-$27.180 EPS.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

