PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.844 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

PLDT has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of PHI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.