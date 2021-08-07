BCE Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BCE has increased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.