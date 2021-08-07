Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

