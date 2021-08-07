$1.88 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.56. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,318,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

