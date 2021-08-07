Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARESF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

