Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.