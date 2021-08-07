Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGC. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $328,697. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

