Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

NYSE FN opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

