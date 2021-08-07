Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 669,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 339,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

