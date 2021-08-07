Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $261.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $267.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.