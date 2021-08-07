GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $354.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

