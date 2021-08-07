Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.45 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

