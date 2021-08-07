Usca Ria LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE ET opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

