Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.