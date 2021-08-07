TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Earnings Results

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%.

TRIP stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

