United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

UTHR stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

