NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NPCE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $9,582,000.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

