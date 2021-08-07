CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 83,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 781,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90.

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

