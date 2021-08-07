Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.53 ($20.63) and last traded at €17.53 ($20.63). 5,423,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.60 ($20.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

