The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Up 2.5%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 45,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 349,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLNCF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

