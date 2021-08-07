JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 71.3%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) was up 71.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 2,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

