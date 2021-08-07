Usca Ria LLC Acquires 6,522 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

