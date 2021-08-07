Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $164.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

