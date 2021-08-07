Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $465.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.46. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

