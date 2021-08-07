IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,343 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

