New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NCR by 1,535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $24,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.