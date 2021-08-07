State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 565 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American States Water by 758.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 140.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American States Water by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWR stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.18. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American States Water Profile

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.