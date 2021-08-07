State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of OMI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

