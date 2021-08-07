Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,225 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

