Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 81.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.