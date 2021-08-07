Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.