ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $260.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $129.00 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

