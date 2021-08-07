ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

