Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,680.25 ($35.02). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,664 ($34.81), with a volume of 462,824 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,469.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

