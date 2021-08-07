Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.72. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 7,995 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

