WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.50 ($21.98). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.96), with a volume of 227,766 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,672.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

