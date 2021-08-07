HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.57). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.56), with a volume of 442,285 shares trading hands.

HSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 103.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 955.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.61%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,048 shares of company stock worth $46,695,328.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

