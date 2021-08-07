Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$140.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$98.44 and a one year high of C$141.16.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.