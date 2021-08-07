Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to “C+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. Cutera has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.