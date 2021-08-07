TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 68.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $581,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

