Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

