Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

