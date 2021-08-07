Howland Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 269,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $631.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.