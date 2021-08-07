Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,525.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,440.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

